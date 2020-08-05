Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations at LOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday, ARY NEWS reported.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, summoned the Indian diplomat and conveyed that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Hotspring (Tata Pani) Sector of the LoC, one person was martyred while six others sustained serious injuries.

According to a press release issued from the foreign office, the Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have committed 1877 ceasefire violations in the ongoing year, resulting in 15 deaths and serious injuries to 144 civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security, the foreign office noted.

Read More: Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire breach on LoC

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The foreign office said that Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

“The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.”

Comments

comments