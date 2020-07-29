Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire breach on LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s “strong protest” over the latest ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

On July 28, three innocent civilians sustained serious injuries in indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” the press releases added.

In 2020, India has so far committed 1823 ceasefire violations, resulting in 14 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 138 innocent civilians.

