Pakistan, Iran pledge to strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s foreign minister Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in his two-day visit to Pakistan as they discussed on Wednesday prospects of bilateral interests and trade prospects, ARY News reported.

In the meeting wherein Pakistan-Iran relations were cherished and deliberated over, the PM expressed his condolences on the fatalities in Iran due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM said the smart lockdown strategy implemented in Pakistan alongside other steps taken to contain viral spread proved beneficial for Pakistan.

Matters such as bilateral cooperation and economic relations between the neighbouring states were brought up in the scheduled meeting today, as well.

Reportedly, Iranian FM conveyed the message of their supremo to Pakistani premier expressing his interest in enhancing bilateral trade.

FM Zarif said Iran is interested in increasing the bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in some sectors.

On the other hand, both of them concurred that with peace in Afghanistan, which is contiguous to both the countries, the region will see rising economic cooperation and growing trade aspects.

Prime Minister Khan said there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and noted efforts by Pakistan to contribute to the peace process in long-embattled Afghanistan. He maintained Pakistan will continue its support up until Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process has come to fruition.

Furthermore, the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, on behalf of his government, said their support to Pakistan for Kashmir cause remains unhindered. Both PM Khan and Iran’s FM noted that in order to maintain peace in the region, both countries will have to work together.

