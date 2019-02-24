Pakistan, Iran will have to face terrorism issue jointly: Mehdi Honardoost

ISLAMABAD: The ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost on Saturday said that Pakistan and Iran were two neighbourly Islamic states and they would have to face the issue of terrorism jointly.

“The relations between Pakistan and Iran are of unique having so many commonalities,” he said while talking to a local TV channel.

The Iranian ambassador said it was need of the hour that all the Muslim states forge unity to face the challenges.

Read More: Pakistan wants enhanced ties with Iran for regional prosperity: NA speaker

On January 22, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had said Pakistan wanted to enhance relations with Iran for economic and regional prosperity.

He had said this while talking to Mehdi Honardoost, who called on him in Islamabad.

Besides bilateral relations, regional peace and international issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Asad Qaiser had stressed the need for cooperative measures on emergency basis by all South Asian countries to strengthen economy and alleviate unemployment.

The NA speaker had said Pakistan shared a bond of friendship with Iran rooted in religion and culture.

He had said experiences of parliamentarians could be enriched by parliamentary diplomacy and promotion of mutual ties.

