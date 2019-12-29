ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Sunday to draw attention to Pakistan’s “unimaginable beauty and hidden natural wonders”.

Sharing a British travel magazine’s list of Pakistan’s most breathtaking natural wonders, he wrote: ” Pakistan is a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism potential.”

Pakistan is a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism potential. https://t.co/Zvs5x5aOId — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 29, 2019

Attabad Lake, Hunza Valley, Saiful Muluk, Thar Desert, Deosai Plains, Trango Towers, Hingol National Park, Neelum Valley, and Baltoro Glacier figure on Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers.

Govt devising policy to uplift country's tourism sector

Presiding over a high-level meeting on promotion of tourism on Dec 5, Prime Minister Khan had said Pakistan is emerging as an attractive destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful natural landscape.

“We must strive to capitalize this potential through expediting the infrastructure development, provision of services and facilitation,” he had stressed, adding Pakistan has diverse and rich tourism potential in terms of mountain tourism, adventure tourism, desert tourism and religious tourism.

Highlighting the potential of religious tourism in Punjab and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prime minister had directed that all the forms of tourism in the country must be focused simultaneously.

He said that the government rest houses have been built on tax payers money; these properties should be a source of income instead of lying useless.

