ISLAMABAD: The First-ever fastest 5G video call experiment has been carried out successfully in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque using high-speed internet made a 5G video call to Beijing and enjoyed the best quality of video and audio.

Pakistan’s 1st ever #5G International Experimental video call The First ever fastest 5-G video call experiment has been carried out successfully in Pakistan. Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication @SyedAminulHaque using #Zong4G made a 5G video call to Beijing today. pic.twitter.com/R6MfUJzGbF — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) November 4, 2020

The Inauguration ceremony of experimental 5G video call was held here at Zong Headquarter Islamabad.

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the federal minister said that he felt extremely proud to witness the launch of 5G experimental service which in future would completely change the technology landscape in Pakistan.

Aminul Haque further added that fibre optic cable is being laid in the country and soon the service will be launched in the country by next year.

5G technology is making roads in world trade and technology by introducing the fastest internet speed and best quality.

