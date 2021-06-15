Pakistan registers less than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases

The new infections emerged when 35,039 tests were conducted with positivity rate recorded at 2.39 per cent, the NCOC said.

Statistics 15 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,039

Positive Cases: 838

Positivity % : 2.39%

Deaths : 59 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 15, 2021

So far 878,740 people have recovered their health back from the deadly virus, while 2,676 are still said to be critical across the country.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was assured by his Russian counterpart that Moscow would supply over five million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan.

The matter was discussed in a telephonic conversation between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.