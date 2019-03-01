Pakistan to lodge UN complaint against India for ‘eco-terrorism’ forest bombing
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan plans to lodge a complaint against India at the United Nations, over “eco-terrorism” in the wake of air strikes that damaged pine trees, Federal Minister for Climate Change Amin Aslam said.
Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam said Indian jets bombed a “forest reserve” and the government was undertaking an environmental impact assessment, which will be the basis a complaint at the United Nations and other forums.
“What happened over there is environmental terrorism,” Aslam told Reuters, adding that dozens of pine trees had been felled. “There has been serious environmental damage.”
