Pakistan lodges protest with India over killing of minor boy in cross-border firing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the Foreign Office and registered a strong protest over recent unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian forces from across the Line of Control (LoC) and killing of a seven-year-old boy, Saddam, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office, the seven-year-old boy had suffered bullet injuries during unprovoked Indian firing across the restive line of control on August 18.

He succumbed to his injuries on Monday at a hospital, the official said and added that Indian forces deliberately targeting civilian population along the line of control in AJK.

Read More: Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest against ceasefire violations along LoC

Earlier on August 15, Pakistan had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the Foreign Office and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian army had violated the ceasefire at LoC on August 15 (Thursday) in Lipa and Battal sectors resulting in the martyrdom of Naik Tanveer Ahmad, Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam and Sepoy Ramzan, the FO spokesperson had said in a statement.

“Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needed to be respected,” the statement had further added.

