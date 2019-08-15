Pakistan summons Indian envoy to protest against ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the Foreign Office and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

The Indian army violated the ceasefire at LoC on August 15 (Thursday) in Lipa and Battal sectors resulting in the martyrdom of Naik Tanveer Ahmad, Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam and Sepoy Ramzan, the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

“Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needed to be respected,” the statement further added.

Read More: PM Imran condemns unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” said FO spokesperson.

The Director-General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged the Indian side to permit United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier in the day, three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

In efforts to divert attention from the precarious situation in IOJ&K (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir), Indian Army increases firing along LOC. Three Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

