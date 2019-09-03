Pakistan not to leave Muslims alone in occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan will not leave unarmed Muslims alone in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the first session of ‘Kashmir Cell’ at the Foreign Office, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will raise its voice against Indian brutalities and atrocities in occupied Kashmir at all international forums.

He said that India was changing its narrative on occupied Kashmir continuously and added reiterated that Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris.

Deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-standing issue, Indian plan to change the demography of occupied Kashmir and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed ways through which Pakistan could effectively highlight the Kashmir issue on international platforms.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, secretary foreign ministry and other senior civil and military officers were present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reiterated that Pakistan will continue to apprise the world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and sufferings of its people.

“Pakistan will not stay quiet on the dangerous situation prevailing in the held valley”, he had stated while addressing a seminar on foreign policy organized by PILDAT in Islamabad.

