KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Saturday released a new promo in connection with the multinational drill ‘AMAN’.

Pakistan Navy will hold the 7th multinational maritime exercise “Aman” this month in Karachi which would be participated by more than 40 countries.

Over 40 countries along with their assets will participate in the Multinational Maritime Exercise “Aman” being held under the objective of ‘Together for Peace’, it added.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said in a statement that naval forces from across the world carry out joint operations and exchange their experiences at a single platform in order to achieve peace.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing joint operational capabilities and professional skills for regional peace and stability.

“Aman” naval drill will play a pivotal role in strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting secured maritime environment and for regional and global maritime peace and stability.

In 2019, the five-day multi-nation naval exercise Aman-2019 had been participated by 46 nations. The exercise had displayed a resolve of 46 countries under the title “Together for Peace”.

