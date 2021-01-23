Pakistan Navy to hold multinational maritime exercise ‘Aman’ next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy will hold the 7th multinational maritime exercise “Aman” next month in Karachi which would be participated by more than 40 countries.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said in a statement that naval forces from across the world carry out joint operations and exchange their experiences at the single platform in order to achieve peace.

Over 40 countries along with their assets will participate in the Multinational Maritime Exercise “Aman” being held under the objective of ‘Together for Peace’, it added.

“Aman” naval drill will play a pivotal role in strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting secured maritime environment and for regional and global maritime peace and stability.

In 2019, the five-day multi-nation naval exercise Aman-2019 had been participated by 46 nations. The exercise had displayed a resolve of 46 countries under the title “Together for Peace”.

Naval assets including naval ships, helicopters, Special Forces elements and observers from 46 countries had participated in the exercise.

AMAN-19 had been conducted in two phases; the harbour phase spanned from February 8 to 10 – 2019 and the sea phase from February 11 to 12.

The harbour phase had comprised International Maritime Conference, seminars, table talks, cross ships visits, calls on, International Band Display, Maritime Counter-Terrorism Demonstration, Cultural show and Food Gala.

Whereas, the sea phase had included practical execution of operational plans and activities finalized during harbour phase and International Fleet Review.

Pakistan has been hosting the multi-national naval drill ‘Aman’ since 2007. In the first exercise, 28 countries had participated with their ships, aircraft and observers. The World Maritime Conference was also organised during the first Aman naval exercise.

The objectives of the naval exercise include projecting a positive image of Pakistan as a country contributing towards regional peace and stability, consolidating Pakistan Navy’s position in the regional maritime arena, enhancing interoperability with regional and extra-regional navies and displaying of united resolve against maritime terrorism and piracy.

