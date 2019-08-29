Pakistan Navy fully prepared to deal with any situation: Command & Staff Conference

ISLAMABAD: The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy has reiterated the resolve that Pakistan Navy is capable and fully prepared to deal with any situation.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chaired the conference today (Thursday).

The Conference expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in the wake of the situation in occupied Kashmir and the overall security situation in the country.

The Conference reviewed operational preparations of Pakistan Navy, development projects and the prevailing security situation.

The Naval Chief was briefed on Pakistan’s Navy’s ongoing and future projects.

He expressed satisfaction over operational preparations of Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan on Thursday successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, a surface to a surface ballistic missile.

The official Twitter handle of Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted out a video of a successful night launch of Pakistan’s Ghaznavi, ballistic missile.

The tweet carried a video of the successful launch and completion of the test with accompanying caption lauding the team involved in making the test successful.

