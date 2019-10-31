Pakistan Navy extends help to people affected by tidal waves in Cyclone Kyarr

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy conducted rescue operations and transferred the people to safer places in coastal areas of Thatta district in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Kyarr, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Navy conducted rescue operation and extended help to the people in the areas affected by tidal waves in the vicinity of Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar in Thatta district, a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said.

The surge of seawater and high waves caused by Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea affected 300 houses in the area, spokesperson further said.

The Navy shifted the affected families to safer place and provided basic medical aid and other necessities during the rescue operation, Navy’s spokesperson said.

The personnel of Pakistan Navy also helped local people in reconstruction of a dyke to avoid erosion by the sea waves, the spokesman said.

Around 20 villages of Keti Bandar, Joho, Kharo Chhan, Garho and Bohara along the coastal area of Thatta district suffered the sea intrusion due to sea water surge under the influence of Cyclone Kyarr.

Protective dykes at various coastal areas of the district came under immense pressure of the seawater, while a 30-feet wide breach developed at an embankment near Joho.

Two coastal village, Goth Umar Utradi and Lado Sondai have submerged, while the seawater moving towards Joho.

Karachi’s Rerhi Goth, Latt Basti and Chashma Goth as well as some other coastal areas of the spiraling city suffered from surging water of the Arabian Sea.

