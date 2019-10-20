Pakistan Navy joins 32-member Trans-Regional Maritime Network

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has joined the Trans-Regional Maritime Network based in Italy.

An agreement to this effect was signed by Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo was also present on the occasion. Based in Italy, Trans-Regional Maritime Network has 32 countries its members.

Pakistan Navy will be able to gain access to further information on maritime issues by joining this network, which has 32 countries as its members.

Read More: Turkish envoy appreciates Pak Navy’s efforts for maritime security

Two days earlier, Italian Secretary General Defense Lieutenant General Nicolo Falsaperna had called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

As per details, two sides discussed defense cooperation and matters of mutual interest. General Nicolo Falsaperna hailed Pakistan Navy’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

Comments

comments