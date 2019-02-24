Pakistan offers cooperation to India over probe into ‘Pulwama attack’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered complete cooperation to India over probe into ‘Pulwama attack’, said Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his German Counterpart Heiko Maas and apprised him about regional situation in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.

Talking to Heiko Maas, FM Qureshi said that despite provocative statements from India, Pakistan had demonstrated utmost restraint and sought actionable evidence from India so that the ‘Pulwama attack’ issue could be pursued.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought actionable evidence from India so that the ‘Pulwama attack’ issue could be pursued.

Responding to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s statement, PM Imran had assured India of swift action, if India shared concrete evidences with Pakistan.

He said that Narendra Modi was escalating tension between the two nuclear powers to win upcoming elections and added that Modi would have to give another chance to peace in the region.

