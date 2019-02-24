PM Imran seeks actionable evidence from India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday sought actionable evidence from India so that the ‘Pulwama attack’ issue could be pursued.

Responding to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s statement, PM Imran assured India of swift action, if India shared concrete evidences with Pakistan.

He said that Narendra Modi was escalating tension between the two nuclear powers to win upcoming elections and added that Modi would have to give another chance to peace in the region.

Talking about his last meeting with Indian prime minister, PM Imran said that he and Narendra Modi had agreed to eliminate the menace of poverty from the region.

Pakistan will not allow to dent peace efforts in region through terror-related incident, he said. He said that Pakistan will take action against responsible persons in case of provision of solid evidences from India.

Tensions between Pakistan and India arise post suicide attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway that killed more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 while responsibility of the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Earlier on February 21, The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, made a categorical assertion that any aggression from India will be responded befittingly, ARY News reported.

The meeting categorically rejected Indian allegations on Pulwama attack and said that it was planned and executed at local level in India. “Pakistan has no connection with the attack,” the participants asserted. PM Khan reiterated that Pakistan would respond strongly to any misadventure by the neighbouring country.

