Pakistan welcomes OIC’s statement on Kashmir conflict: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) statement of showing solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

Awan in her tweet said, “WE welcome OIC’s statement on occupied Kashmir, solution of the conflict lies in the resolutions of the United Nations (UN).”

او آئی سی کا مظلوم کشمیریوں کے حق میں ایک بار پھر آواز بلند کرنے کا خیرمقدم کرتے ہیں۔او آئی سی نے عالمی ضمیر کو باور کرایا ہے کہ کرفیو اٹھایا جائے اور مسئلہ کشمیر کا حل اقوام متحدہ کی قراردادوں کے مطابق ہی ممکن ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 1, 2019

“OIC’s statement is Pakistan’s success and the defeat of India”, he said in her another tweet.

او آئی سی کا بیان پاکستان کے اصولی موقف کی جیت اور بھارت کی ہار ہے۔ حق اور سچ پر کھڑی قوم کو کوئی ظلم، جبر اور بندوق شکست نہیں دے سکتی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 1, 2019

On Saturday, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had demanded India to immediately lift curfew and restore communication services in Occupied Kashmir.

“OIC has been following with concern developments in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of the unilateral decision taken by India on 5 August 2019 revoking Constitutional Article 370, thereby removing the special status of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a press release.

