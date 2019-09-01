Web Analytics
Pakistan welcomes OIC’s statement on Kashmir conflict: Awan

Pakistan, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) statement of showing solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir.

Awan in her tweet said, “WE welcome OIC’s statement on occupied Kashmir, solution of the conflict lies in the resolutions of the United Nations (UN).”

“OIC’s statement is Pakistan’s success and the defeat of India”, he said in her another tweet.

On Saturday, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had demanded India to immediately lift curfew and restore communication services in Occupied Kashmir.

Read more: OIC asks India to immediately lift curfew in Occupied Kashmir

“OIC has been following with concern developments in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of the unilateral decision taken by India on 5 August 2019 revoking Constitutional Article 370, thereby removing the special status of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a press release.

