Pakistan announces opening of border crossings with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: In light of the earlier decisions of the National Coordination committee (NCC), the federal government on Saturday announced opening of Pak-Afghan border crossings at Torkham and Chaman posts round the clock for seven days a week, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, Chaman and Torkham border crossings will remain open for six days a week to facilitate cross-borders trade while Saturday will be reserved for pedestrian move only.

During six days when the border will be opened, unlimited number of trucks will be allowed to cross per day while ensuring proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for both Afghan bilateral trade and Afghan transit trade, read the notification.

Earlier on April 8, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson had said that Chaman-Torkham border will be opened for three days in a week’

The spokesperson had said in a statement that Pakistan-Afghanistan borders will be opened for alternative days in a week from April 10 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. During the days, cargo supplies will be continued to Afghanistan, the statement had added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had decided to extend closure of borders for two more week due to coronavirus pandemic.

