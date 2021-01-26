Pakistan opposes new permanent seats in UNSC

NEW YORK: Pakistan has opposed the creation of new permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing the first meeting of Intergovernmental Negotiations Framework during the seventy fifth session of the UN, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the world body Munir Akram said creation of new permanent seats will make the Security Council less representative, less effective, more divided and erode the principle of sovereign equality of states.

Also Read: ‘Addition of new permanent members in UN Security Council opposed’

He reiterated Islamabad’s principled position for comprehensive reforms of the Security Council which meets the interests of all member states.

The permanent represenative said that the proposal of United for Consensus (UfC) group to have twenty one non-permanent seats would redress the deficit of equitable representation in the Security Council.

Also Read: Pakistan didn’t give India walkover in election as non-permanent member of UNSC: Qureshi

He said it also accommodates the interests of all groups including the African, the Arab, the OIC and Small Island Developing Sates.

Comments

comments