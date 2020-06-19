ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday rejected the impression that Pakistan gave India a walkover in the latter’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he clarified that Pakistan didn’t abstain from voting but voted against India because of its unconstitutional steps in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the Aug 5 move of Kashmir’s annexation.

Qureshi said India’s steps are in flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international norms.

He said the neighbouring country stands diplomatically isolated and is on the verge of bankruptcy because of the pandemic. India strained ties with all regional countries, including China and Nepal, he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi once again cautioned that India could resort to a false flag operation against Pakistan. However, he added, Islamabad will give a befitting and quick response if New Delhi casts an evil eye on Pakistan.

He said the entire nation is united for security, sovereignty, and dignity of the country.

The foreign minister explained that the non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council is given on a rotational basis for a period of two years. He recalled both Pakistan and India have held this seat for seven times each.

He said India had been campaigning to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council since 2013. He cleared that India’s election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC will not change the stance of the United Nations on outstanding Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan has also started its campaign to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2025-26.

