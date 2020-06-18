India’s election as non-permanent member of UNSC raises questions: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday India’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) raises questions as the neighbouring country’s actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir negate the principles of the UN Charter.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said the election of India raises fundamental questions because of the country’s atrocities against people of the occupied territory.

She, however, congratulated Ireland, Norway, and Mexico on their election to the UN Security Council.

The spokesperson said India has consistently been violating the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, adding a country with such credentials must be held accountable.

She said India must be asked to abide by the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Ayesha Farooqui said Pakistan will be working with the rest of the members of the Security Council in advancing the objectives of international peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

India stands in flagrant violation of several resolutions of the Security Council that prescribed an UN-supervised plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination, she pointed out, adding it has incarcerated eight million Kashmiris, including top Kashmiri leadership, with 900,000 occupation troops.

The spokesperson said at a time when the world is tackling the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, India is busy advancing its RSS-BJP inspired extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

