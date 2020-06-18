Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday that resulted in the martyrdom of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to one.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri handed over a protest note to the Indian diplomat.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1,410 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of twelve people and serious injuries to 102 innocent civilians.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, the DG underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights law and international norms, further vitiate the already tense atmosphere.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

“The Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region,” the DG said, adding India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.

