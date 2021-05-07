Pakistan exports record 460,000 tonnes oranges in 2020-21

KARACHI: Pakistan in the current year of 2020-21 has exported record 460,000 tonnes of oranges marking this as the highest ever volume during any season.

The export season that ended in April 2021, 460,000 tonnes of oranges have been exported from the country to worldwide, which is 30 per cent more as compared to the last season.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for Pakistani oranges is on the rise worldwide.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has posted over Rs2 billion export mark for the seventh consecutive month in April as the country’s exports stood at US$2.191 billion in April 2021, said Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood.

Taking to Twitter to share the details, Abdul Razak Dawood had said that Pakistan’s export for April 2021 stood at USD 2.191 billion.

“This is the first time since 2011 that our monthly exports have crossed the 2-billion mark for 7 consecutive months,” he said.

