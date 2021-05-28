Pakistan out of the woods, good times ahead: PM Khan

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that Pakistan has passed the testing situation and good times are ahead, ARY News reported.

He was addressing the commercial launch of Rashakai Prioritized Special Economic Zone in Peshawar.

He said, when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power, the country was not having money to pay off debts. “We inherited the biggest deficit in the country’s history.”

Lack of funding from the friendly countries would have bankrupted the country, he added.

The devaluation of the rupee resulted in inflation across the country and forced the government to take a fresh programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Thanks to God, the country has passed the testing times, good days are around the corner.”

On coronavirus situation, PM Imran Khan said his government was being forced to slap lockdown, but he denied and imposed smart lockdown to contain the virus spread.

The way Pakistan has fought and faced the pandemic is remarkable, he continued.

Responding to the political opponents, he said that despite the crunch economic situation, outbreak of the pandemic, the country’s economy is improving and GDP has been proposed at 4 per cent.

He said that dollars being sent by the overseas Pakistanis have strengthened the rupee against the greenback.

The Prime Minister also urged the overseas Pakistanis to send their funds through banking channels in the country.

