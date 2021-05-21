PM Imran Khan inaugurates Kanupp-2 Nuclear Power Plant

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated 1,100 megawatts Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (Kanupp-2), ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The inaugural ceremony was held in Beijing and Islamabad simultaneously.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Khan expressed happiness over the inauguration of the 1,100-megawatts Nuclear Power Plant project in Karachi with the help of China.

Energy is important for Pakistan and such projects in the era of global warming are like ‘blessing’, he said.

He said the power plant will help in educating the youth technically.

The premier said Pakistan and China are enjoying strong bilateral relations, which are strengthening more with the passage of time.

The 1,100 megawatts Kanupp-2 nuclear power plant has been inaugurated on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

Read more: Civil works at K-3 nuclear power plant completed, says PAEC spokesman

The first nuclear power plant, Kanupp-1, was started in 1960s, whereas, the new reactor unit is established after almost 60 years.

He added that K-2 nuclear power plant will run through G3 technology that has been established with the assistance of China.

The federal government has approved the plans for the 2.2 gigawatts (GW) capacity extension of Pakistan’s first nuclear power plant in Karachi by establishing two 1.1 GW reactor units including Kanupp-2 and Kanupp-3.

Comments

comments