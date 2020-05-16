KARACHI: The domestic flight operations have resumed after two months in the country to facilitate passengers before Eid, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar announced that domestic flight operations will begin today.

According to details, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight carrying 84 passengers has left for Lahore at 1:30 pm from Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The second domestic flight PK-8305 will leave from for Karachi at 6:00 pm.

The first phase of flight resumption would see 20% flight capacity and will gradually be increased according to the coronavirus situation of the country.

The flight operations would take place at five major airports in the country during phase of resumption. A total of 68 flights will depart from Jinnah International Airport Karachi while Islamabad airport will see 32 flights depart.

32 flights will take off from Lahore airport while 4 are scheduled to take passengers from Peshawar airport to various parts in the country. Six flights are also scheduled to fly off from Quetta, Balochistan.

Awareness banners about social distancing have been placed at the Karachi International airport’s domestic lounge. The marks to ensure at least two-meter distance between the passengers have been made visible for the flyers.

Wearing mask has been declared mandatory for the passengers entering the airport, while to ensure social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Airport Security Force (ASF) has been issued guidelines, the spokesperson of the CAA said.

