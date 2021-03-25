Pakistan peace desire must not be construed as weakness: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan desires peace in the region, but this must not be taken as its weakness, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Any misadventure will receive a befitting response,” President Arif Alvi said while addressing the military parade at the parade avenue in Islamabad.

He said peaceful coexistence is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the situation warrants that the leadership of South Asia reject the politics of hate, prejudice and religious extremism to guide the region towards prosperity.

He said Pakistan wants to move forward with good intent and peace but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan is a strong nuclear power. Apart from making progress in the socio-economic sectors, the country has achieved self-reliance in defence. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan is also exporting its defence products.

Arif Alvi said our valiant and brave forces are symbol of our independence and sovereignty.

He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces in case of any foreign aggression as well as deal with other issues including terrorism and natural calamities. He said our martyrs and Ghazis are our pride.

The President also paid rich tributes to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

Voicing serious concerns over the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President said the resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for ensuring peace in the South Asia.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hour of trial. He said Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and we will continue to raise their voice at all forums. The President also urged the international community to take notice of the grim situation in IIOJK.

Arif Alvi said that Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and the world commends the efforts made by us for the establishment of peace in the neighbouring country.

The President stressed the need for harmonizing with the latest technologies including cyberspace and artificial intelligence to achieve the goal of development. He expressed satisfaction that the country’s armed forces are not lagging behind to lace themselves with these technologies.

