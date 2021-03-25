Armed forces display military might at Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD: The military parade in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations is currently underway in Islamabad on Thursday.

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and other distinguished guests are attending the ceremony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is not attending the event as he is quarantining at home after testing positive for coronavirus.

The contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past whilst fighter jets will present aerobatic maneuvers.

As per notifications of Deputy Commissioners Islamabad and Rawalpindi, there is a local holiday in the twin cities in connection with the military parade.

To facilitate the Parade, Islamabad Traffic Police will restrict traffic on Islamabad Expressway from Khanna Bridge to zero points between 5:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon.

Islamabad Traffic police have specified alternate routes to facilitate Traffic flow.

It is to be noted that the Parade scheduled to take place on March 23, was postponed owing to inclement weather.

According to fresh directives issued by the ISPR, all participants/guests attending the parade had been strictly directed to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Face masks have been made mandatory for all participants attending the Pakistan Day parade0 Every person coming to attend the Pakistan Day Parade would undergo temperature checks while it has been directed to staff to ensure the presence of hand sanitizers/masks at all entry gates of the parade.

The sitting arrangement for guests has been made keeping in view Covid-19 SOPs.

