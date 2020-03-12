Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia seek government’s assistance

Pakistani pilgrims sought the government’s assistance in Saudi Arabia as they are stranded due to suspension of flight operations from Gulf countries amid coronavirus fears, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Thousands of Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan faced serious trouble for being stranded in Madinah and Makkah after the closure of flight operations from Gulf countries excluding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Some pilgrims told ARY News that neither they can afford to pay rent of hotels nor have money to buy tickets of another airline. On the other hand, the administration of Pakistan Hajj Mission has made any arrangements for the stranded nationals despite the announcement of Riyadh authorities for 72-hour deadline for a complete closure of flight operations.

The pilgrims appealed the Pakistani government to provide them assistance for their return to the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in its circular sent to all air carriers operating from and to the airports of Saudi Arabia stated, “A time limit of (72) hours is given to citizen of the Kingdom and current residents holding valid Iqama to return to the Kingdom.”

Following the announcement, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announced to initially operate three special flights to bring back all Umrah pilgrims to the country.

Sources told ARY News that PIA administration completed special arrangements for the return of iqama holders in Pakistanis and repatriation of the pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan announced that PIA will initially operate three special flights to Saudi Arabia.

According to details, first flight, PK-763/764, will be operated from Islamabad to Jeddah on Sunday while second flight, PK-718/717, will take off from Karachi to Madinah on Saturday and third flight, PK-767/768, from Karachi to Jeddah on the same day.

Abdullah Khan added more flights are also being planned for the transportation of Pakistanis and advised all passengers to immediately contact PIA offices who are willing to travel to Saudi Arabia before ending of 72-hour deadline set by Riyadh.

