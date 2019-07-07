Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran Khan quotes Ayn Rand, says PTI inherited a dilapidated Pakistan

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan today (Sunday) taking to the social media website twitter shared an Ayn Rand quote to shine a light over the current situation of the country, ARY News reported.

Khan in the tweet quoted a passage from noted literary Ayn Rand with a tweet reading: “This is so apt for the Pakistan inherited by the PTI govt.”


The Prime Minister has been vocal in the past over how bad a condition the country was in financial terms when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government came into power after winning the general elections in 2018.

Read More: PM Khan summons federal cabinet meeting

Imran Khan is currently on a two-day vacation along with his family has departed on a two-day retreat to the mountain resort of Nathia Gali.

He will return to Islamabad today evening.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on July 11.

The prime minister along with his economic team will meet the business community and take them into confidence.

He will also chair the meeting of development works in Karachi. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had invited PM for this visit.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Karachi traders withdraw strike call after meeting with Sindh governor

Pakistan

PM Imran, Governor KP discuss overall political situation

Pakistan

Mianwali-Lahore train to be inaugurated on July 19: Sheikh Rasheed

Pakistan

Govt to take all stakeholders on board for tax reforms: Hammad Azhar  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close