ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan today (Sunday) taking to the social media website twitter shared an Ayn Rand quote to shine a light over the current situation of the country, ARY News reported.

Khan in the tweet quoted a passage from noted literary Ayn Rand with a tweet reading: “This is so apt for the Pakistan inherited by the PTI govt.”

This is so apt for the Pakistan inherited by the PTI govt. pic.twitter.com/MHUJWkDUMQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 7, 2019



The Prime Minister has been vocal in the past over how bad a condition the country was in financial terms when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government came into power after winning the general elections in 2018.

Imran Khan is currently on a two-day vacation along with his family has departed on a two-day retreat to the mountain resort of Nathia Gali.

He will return to Islamabad today evening.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on July 11.

The prime minister along with his economic team will meet the business community and take them into confidence.

He will also chair the meeting of development works in Karachi. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had invited PM for this visit.

