Pakistan Post announces debit card facility for pensioners

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communication Murad Saeed on Wednesday announced that the pensioners of the Pakistan Post will be given a debit card facility till December 25.

Addressing the ceremony of 145th Wold Post Day here at Postal Staff College, Murad Saeed said debit card facility will not only provide instant cash to old citizens besides making it easier for them to cash their pensions by avoiding standing in long queues.

“This service will help boost the revenue for the post besides pointing out the ‘Ghost Pensioners’ of the department”, he added.

The minister further announced 35,000 internships for youth where they can register themselves with Pakistan Post as pick and drop facility, Radio Pakistan reported.

“With the help of all the innovative steps that we are taking, Pakistan Post will be the biggest contributor to the economy in the next three years”, the minister hoped.

Regarding the job vacancies in the post department, he said this department generated the revenue of 300% volume with the same staff and was providing rather cheap and speedy services to the public.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Secretary of Postal Services Hamid Haroon stressed that the importance of use of technology in postal service has become optimal. The world is witnessing the change in the field of communication and Pakistan Post was not lagging behind the other courier services, he added.

