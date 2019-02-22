Pakistan Post, NADRA collaborate to improve service of postal offices

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Pakistan Post on Friday entered an agreement to improve service postal offices across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ceremony here, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the service of postal offices will be fine-tuned with the help of NADRA.

He said the Pakistan Post was offering ‘urgent mail service’ at cheapest rates.

Murad Saeed has announced to further spread the network of Pakistan Post across the country to provide better service to the people and make it a profitable entity.

Read also: Murad Saeed inaugurates E-Commerce initiative at Pakistan Post

He said Pakistan Post has currently 12,000 outlets and with the collaboration of NADRA 15,000 more outlets will be established. He said this will not only enhance revenue of the organization but also create many job opportunities for the youth. He said NADRA’s technology will be used to improve the performance of Pakistan Post.

Murad Saeed said the biggest strength of Pakistan Post is that it covers 80 percent of rural areas and provides wide range of facilities including that of a bank and warehouse.

The minister said that Pakistan Post has recently launched many important services to restore the confidence of the public on it. He said we have started Urgent Mail Service (UMS) and through this service the people can immediately send their parcels to any part of the country. Rates of this service are very low as compared with the private couriers.

Murad Saeed said we initially started export parcel service ‘EMS’ in seven countries. Under this service, Pakistan Post is ensuring delivery of parcels in 72 hours. He said that this service will be expanded to all the countries next week.

Comments

comments