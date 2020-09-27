Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan will now produce heart stents, x-ray, dialysis machines locally: Fawad

pakistan heart stents x-ray machines

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said a unit to produce medical equipment in the country locally has been established in Faisalabad Industrial Zone, ARY News reported. 

Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said local manufacturing of all this equipment would greatly reduce medical device imports worth Rs1.4 billion, Chaudhry Fawad said. 

 He added that we will now produce Injections, Canolas, Xray Machines, Heart stents, Dialysis machines in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry had vowed to make Islamabad Pakistan’s first city where transport will be fully electric.

Read more: Electric buses to hit roads this year: Fawad Chaudhry

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the federal government would import 120 electric buses this year, and local assembling of battery powered buses would start next year.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coast Guards seize large haul of Hashish from Pasni

Pakistan

CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates Punjab Tourism app

Pakistan

Rasheed visits Karachi to inspect ‘soon to begin’ KCR project

Pakistan

Defence Minister witnesses Kavkaz multinational military exercise in Russia


ARY NEWS URDU