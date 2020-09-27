FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said a unit to produce medical equipment in the country locally has been established in Faisalabad Industrial Zone, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said local manufacturing of all this equipment would greatly reduce medical device imports worth Rs1.4 billion, Chaudhry Fawad said.

فیصل آباد انڈسٹریل زون میں دو سو ایکڑ پر میڈیکل آلات بنانےکا زون قائم کیا ہے اس سے 1.4 ارب ڈالر کی میڈیکل آلات کی امپورٹس جو ہم کرتے ہیں بہت کم ہو جائیں گی، سرنج، سوئیاں، Canolas, Xray Machines, Heart stunts , Dialysis machines ہم پاکستان میں بنائیں گے, اگلا زون سیالکوٹ ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 27, 2020

He added that we will now produce Injections, Canolas, Xray Machines, Heart stents, Dialysis machines in Pakistan.

