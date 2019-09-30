Pakistan records protest with India over recent ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to record a strong protest over recent ceasefire violations along the line of control.

Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Muhammad Faisal at the foreign office today to condemn the Indian unprovoked firing across the LoC.

Two civilians were martyred and three were injured as Indian forces had again resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) at Nakyal and Rakh Chakri sectors, on Sunday.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The foreign office spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, along the LoC and working boundary which still continues.

Read more: Teen boy, 60 year old woman martyred by Indian forces in cross border firing

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The spokesperson said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

