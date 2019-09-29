Teen boy, 60 year old woman martyred by Indian forces in cross border firing

RAWALPINDI: Indian Forces yet again resort to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) at Nakyal and Rakh Chakri sectors, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, 3 civilians were injured as a result of the callous act of aggression whereas 13-year-old boy, Zeeshan Ayub and 60-year-old Salamat Bibi were martyred.

The Indian forces targeted a populous area alongside the border said an official statement on the matter from ISPR.

The injured were rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment.

Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated with full force to the Indian aggression putting an end to the cross border firing for the time being.

Army soldier, Ghulam Rasool, who was martyred in unprovoked firing by India across Line of Control (LoC) at Haji Peer sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest in Bahawalnagar.

A large number of people, including senior military officers, attended his funeral prayers which were offered in his native village of Baghban Poora.

Afterwards, he was laid to rest at a local graveyard with full military honours. Rasool joined Pakistan Army nine years ago.

Sharing his feelings on the occasion, Ahmed Din, the father of the martyred soldier said he is proud that his son [Ghulam Rasool] sacrificed his life for the defence of the homeland.

Rasool was martyred as India restored to unprovoked firing across LoC on September 12.

