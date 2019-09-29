NEW YORK: Pakistan has submitted a rejoinder to United Nations General Assembly in response to Indian reply to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the forum.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A diplomat of Pakistani mission to the UN General Assembly Zulqarnain Chheena, submitting a rejoinder, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the real cruel face of Indian state terrorism before the world community.

Read More: Pakistan will lend support to people of Kashmir, come what may: PM Khan

“May I remind the Indian delegation of the position of 120 members of the non-aligned movement that repression of the people under occupation amounted to the gravest form of terrorism and should be denounced as such,” said Zulqarnain Chheena, representing Pakistan at the forum, on Saturday.

“It is obvious that India neither wants to face up to the truth about its abominable policies and actions nor does it want others to see it.

“It is strange that a country that has been engaged in the state’s terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for over 30 years has the temerity to accuse others of terrorism,” said Cheena.

He said the Indian government is carrying forward the RSS agenda whilst also stating that the killers of Mahatma Gandhi are now ruining the secular face of India in Occupied Kashmir.

Read More: PM Imran Khan to visit quake affected areas tomorrow: Chairman NDMA

Zulqarnain Chheena further said we arrested Indian spy Kulbushan Jhadev which admitted its involvement in various incidents of terrorism inside Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech to UNGA, highlighted Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and on minorities inside India.

Comments

comments