PM Imran Khan to visit quake affected areas tomorrow: Chairman NDMA

MIRPUR/AZAD KASHMIR: Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt. General Muhammad Afzal paid a visit to the quake-stricken areas today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

Lt. General Afzal apprised the media of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the quake-affected areas tomorrow.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the quake-affected areas and take a survey of the land, 5000 homes were devastated in the natural calamity, area of Sahang and its villages are the most adversely affected out of all the rest,” said Chairman NDMA, General Afzal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in the federal capital Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States where he delivered a historical speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport, PM Imran Khan received a warm welcome from federal ministers, cabinet members, other legislators, central leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of PTI activists crowded to meet him.

