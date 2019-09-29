PM Imran Khan’s efforts for Kashmir hold historic significance: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said leaders like Imran Khan live in people’s hearts and will also remain alive in the annals of history.

She was talking to media after a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad airport earlier in the afternoon.

The Special Assistant said a large number of people gathered at the airport to pay rich tribute to Imran Khan’s efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue and sensitizing the world community on Islamophobia, during his speech at the UN General Assembly last Friday.

She said a convergence of a large number of people to accord grand reception to their beloved leader indicates that they are happy over Prime Minister inspiring speech at the world forum. She said the Prime Minister represented the oppressed people across the world, including Kashmiris. She said Imran Khan also portrayed the real face of Islam.

She said some elements tried to do politics in the name of honor of the Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him].

Without naming JUI-F’s proposed Azadi March, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said they should work for the freedom of Kashmiris rather than protesting against the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in the federal capital Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States where he delivered a historical speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Upon his arrival at the Islamabad airport, PM Imran Khan received a warm welcome from federal ministers, cabinet members, other legislators, central leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a large number of PTI activists crowded to meet him.

