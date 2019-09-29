MANCHESTER: Expatriated Kashmiri’s among others took to the streets in England protesting the inhumane curfew imposed in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A sizeable crowd participated in a protest staged in the populace city against Indian atrocities in Kashmir, despite rain protesters came out in numbers to show their dismay against the miscarriage of justice being committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The crowd chanted and sloganeered against Modi regime, posters and banners against the Indian government also start appearing in the busy street and alleyways of the country.

Women and children also participated in droves and made their voices heard against Indian tyranny and hegemony being forced on Kashmir.

The grim situation remained unchanged in Indian occupied Kashmir on 56th consecutive day due to continued restrictions and communication blackout imposed by Narendra Modi-led communal government.

Normal life continues to remain crippled in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to the snapping of mobile and internet services and closure of shops, markets, business establishments, and educational institutions as well as the absence of public transport, as per Kashmir Media Service.

Thousands of Indian troops and police personnel deployed in every nook and corner of the Kashmir valley keep the residents confined to their homes.

