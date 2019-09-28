NEW YORK: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has raised Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, following Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia which talked about the issue prior, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Chinese FM said that the Kashmir issue was a dispute leftover from history and should be resolved properly and peacefully, based on the United Nations (UN) Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

He also said that China opposed any unilateral actions that complicate the situation of regional security.

He expressed hope to see stability return to the region and matters may be sorted amicably.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on September 27 addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and urged the world to tackle climate change, money laundering, and Islamophobia besides highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Previously Turkish President Recep Erdogan had raised alarm bells in his UNGA speech over the matter.

Following Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad said that “Jammu & Kashmir has been invaded & occupied by India,” whilst addressing the matter at the UNGA.

