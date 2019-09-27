UN resolutions ineffective, Kashmir invaded, occupied: Mahathir Mohamad

NEW YORK: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday said despite UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the Muslim majority region has been invaded and occupied.

The problem must be solved by peaceful means. India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem. Ignoring the UN will lead to other forms of disregard for the United Nations,” said the Malaysian leader.

Earlier, China and Turkey also voiced concerns over the crisis in Occupied Kashmir and called on the world body to resolve the issue

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on September 25 expressed deep regret and sorrow over the earthquake in Pakistan, he condoled the loss of life and expressed grief over the loss to property and businesses.

Addressing the issue of hate speech at a high-level round-table discussion on “Countering Hate Speech” in the United Nations (UN), the Turkish President said, that hate speech was the worst kind of crime against humanity, those that incite violence committed injustice.

He also added that Muslims across the globe had faced the worst kind of hate speech, discrimination, and persecution.

“Kashmir has been turned into an open prison. We fear bloodshed there’,” said Erdogan.

