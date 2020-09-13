Pakistan summons Indian Charge d’Affaires, registers strong protest over CFVs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Indian diplomat has been summoned by the Foreign Office (FO) over the ceasefire violations (CFVs) by Indian troops along LoC on the night between September 11 and 12, resulting in the martyrdom of one girl and serious injuries to four innocent civilians.

The FO spokesperson said in a statement, “Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring and Rakhchikri Sectors of the LoC, 10 year old Iqra Qamrez d/o Muhammad Qamrez, resident of Village Dera Sahib Zadian embraced shahadat while 16 year old Muhammad Iqrar s/o Muhammad Qamrez; 75 year old Motia Begum w/o Muhammad Zaman, residents of Village Dera Sahib Zadian; 8 year old Khwaar Ahmed s/o Saif Ullah; and 40 year old Murtaza Khan s/o Saif Ullah, residents of Village Degwar, sustained serious injuries.”

It read that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

“This year, India has committed 2225 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 18 shahadats and serious injuries to 176 innocent civilians,” added the spokesperson.

The FO condemned the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces.

“It was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.”

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.”

It added that India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB.

The New Delhi has been called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding besides investigating such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintaining peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

