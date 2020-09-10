Three civilian injured in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Bedori sector of Kashmir along the restive Line of Control (LoC) early Thursday morning, targeting the civilian population.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said three people got injured as a result of Indian firing.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the military’s media wing said.

The latest ceasefire breach followed on the heels of another such incident on Sept 9 when Indian forces opened fire in the Bedori sector from across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army soldier.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along LOC, targeting Pakistan Army posts and civil population. Pakistan Army responded effectively,” the ISPR had said in a statement.

“Reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material. During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat.”

