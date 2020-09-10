Web Analytics
Three civilian injured in Indian firing along LoC

indian ceasefire violation LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Bedori sector of Kashmir along the restive Line of Control (LoC) early Thursday morning, targeting the civilian population.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said three people got injured as a result of Indian firing.

Read More: Pakistan Army shots down this year’s 11th Indian spying quadcopter: ISPR

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” the military’s media wing said.

The latest ceasefire breach followed on the heels of another such incident on Sept 9 when Indian forces opened fire in the Bedori sector from across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the martyrdom of a Pakistan Army soldier.

Read More: Soldier martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at LoC: ISPR

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Bedori Sector along LOC, targeting Pakistan Army posts and civil population. Pakistan Army responded effectively,” the ISPR had said in a statement.

“Reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material. During exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced shahadat.”

