Soldier martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian troops at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bedori Sector, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts and the civil population in Bedori sector.

Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting Indian posts which initiated fire, inflicted heavy losses on the enemy in terms of men and material, reads the statement by ISPR.

During the exchange of intense fire, Havaldar Liaqat, age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal, embraced martyrdom, added ISPR.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy quadcopter that intruded across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistani territory.

According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the Director-General (DG) ISPR, the Indian spy drone was shot down in Chakothi Sector along the LoC.

Read More: Women among six civilians injured in Indian firing at LOC: ISPR

“The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC. This is the 11th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year,” DG ISPR said in a statement.

Comments

comments