Pakistan, Qatar agree to expand ties in diverse fields of economy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Qatar on Wednesday agreed to further expand ties in the diverse fields of the economy.

This resolve was made during a meeting of the Qatari Ambassador to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh, in Islamabad, today, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafeez Sheikh said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Qatar. “Prime Minister Imran Khan desires to further expand relations with the fraternal country.”

The Qatari envoy said that the investors of his country desire to invest in the hotel industry and real estate sector of Pakistan.

The Qatari envoy also extended an invitation to the Adviser on Finance to attend the Doha Forum to be held next month.

Read more: Pak-Qatar Ministerial Commission on trade, technical coperation begins

Earlier on November 4, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan had called on Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi in Doha.

During the meeting, he had underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with Qatar to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

The Qatari minister had said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed close and fraternal cordial relations which were multifaceted and deep-rooted.

Comments

comments