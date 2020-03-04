Pakistan Railways announces 25pc reduction in train fares

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced to reduce fares by 25 percent on specific trains, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the Pakistan Railways on the advice of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has reduced the fares on 21 express trains.

As per the fare schedule, 25 percent reduction has been made in fares of AC business class and AC standard class and it will be only applicable on advance booking.

The reduction in train fares will be applicable from March 9 to May 8, reads the notification.

Earlier on Feb 29, Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed vowed to make Pakistan Railways, a profitable organisation in five years.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said loses of PR are decreasing and it will be transformed into a profit-making one. He said the majority of coaches are outdated and added that China is going to renovate 75 per cent of the PR coaches.

Showing grief over the Rohri train accident, Sheikh Rasheed held the driver of the passenger bus responsible for the tragic mishap. “The bus driver tried to take a shortcut by crossing the railway crossing rather than adopting the route of flyover.”

Read more: At least 19 dead, dozens wounded as train hits passenger coach in Sukkur

Comments

comments