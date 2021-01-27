Pakistan Railways to be run on business model: Swati

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati said on Wednesday that Pakistan Railways will be run on a business model, ARY News reported.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in the chamber of commerce.

Swati said that the government committed to make Pakistan railways a profitable entity, adding the department will be run on a successful business model.

“Railway department suffered Rs20.3 billion loss in last six month due to Covid-19 and suffered an operational loss of Rs1.2 trillion in last 50 years,” he said.

The minister vowed to bring the railway department on track in the next six months and invited businessmen to come forward for the revival of PR.

It was reported yesterday that the passengers face problems as the ticket reservation system of the Pakistan Railways crashed across Pakistan.

The booking offices of PR, scheduled to open 8 in the morning were not opened at the Cantt, City, Landhi railways stations. The passengers willing to travel through Pakistan Railways faced hardships in getting their reservations.

Last week, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati had said that the government is taking effective steps to make the Railways a profitable entity.

