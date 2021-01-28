Pakistan Railways fails to restore crashed reservation system

KARACHI: Despite 44 longs hours, the nationwide crashed reservation system of the Pakistan Railways (PR) could not be restored, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Since at least 44 hours, no online ticket bookings could be entertained, while over the counter bookings also remain suspended, which reportedly has translated into the loss of Rs60mn to the Pakistan Railways in just two days.

The sufferings of both staffers and commuters have heightened as ticket checking is being done manually without reservation charts.

It was reported early Tuesday morning that the passengers face problems as the ticket reservation system of the Pakistan Railways crashed across Pakistan.

The passengers willing to travel through Pakistan Railways are facing hardships in getting their reservations.

Last week, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati had said that the government is taking effective steps to make the Pakistan Railway a profitable entity.

